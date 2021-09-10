BBC Radio 5 Live is the only place to follow every moment of Cristano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford on Saturday wherever you are in the UK.

Manchester United v Newcastle - kicking off at 15:00 BST - is set to be Ronaldo's second debut for the club.

Build-up to that and all of Saturday's matches will start from 12:00, with Ian Dennis and Chris Waddle the live commentary team.

For fans in the North East, there will also be full match commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle.

All the reaction from the match will be covered in the Football Daily podcast - listen and subscribe on BBC Sounds.