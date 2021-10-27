Newcastle v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League meetings with Chelsea, winning the other 1-0 in January 2020.
Chelsea have won two of their last three Premier League away games against Newcastle (lost one), more than they had in their previous seven visits to St James’ Park (one win, two draws, four defeats).
Since the start of last season, Newcastle have conceded more home league goals (43) and kept fewer home league clean sheets (two) than any other ever-present Premier League side over the two campaigns. The Magpies are yet to keep a league clean sheet at St James’ Park this season.