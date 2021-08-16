BBC Sport

Brentford v Arsenal: In pictures

It's been a long time coming for joyous Brentford fans, who cheer on as their team step out for their very first Premier League match

And the cheering continues when Sergi Canos slots home the opening goal against Arsenal

David Raya begins life as a top-flight goalkeeper in the perfect manner - with a clean sheet

Christian Norgaard makes the game safe on a memorable night at Brentford Community Stadium, heading in at the far post

A fairytale start for the Bees. Brentford's players celebrate with their fans after victory on the opening night