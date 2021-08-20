Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Crystal Palace were brushed aside by Chelsea last weekend, and I don't see their new manager Patrick Vieira having much to smile about here, either.

Brentford were excellent in their win over Arsenal and will be absolutely flying confidence-wise.

I don't think the Bees will see much of the ball, and Selhurst Park is going to be very noisy, but they won't care about either.

Thomas Frank's side work hard and have got goals in them - I fancy them to spring another surprise.

Dan's prediction: I think there's going to be another away win here. Sometimes when teams come up to the Premier League there is just something about them - Brentford are clearly enjoying themselves and desperate to get stuck in. 0-1

