With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Crystal Palace's comings and goings:

Ins: Jacob Montes (Georgetown Uni.), Michael Olise (Reading), Remi Matthews (Free), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Lyon), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan), Nathaniel Clyne (free), Jake O’Brien (Cork City), Will Hughes (Watford), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

Outs: Sion Spence (Bristol Rovers, loan), Stephen Henderson (released), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Andros Townsend (Everton), Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier, free), Patrick van Aanholt (released), Jacob Montes (Waasland-Beveren, loan), Gary Cahill (released), James McCarthy (Celtic), Scott Dann (released), Brandon Pierrick (Vejle Boldklub), Sam Woods (released)