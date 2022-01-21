'I look back with fond memories'

David Moyes insists that he looks back on his time at Manchester United with "fond memories" despite his difficult time in charge.

The West Ham boss admitted being "disappointed" in himself that he "couldn't do a better job" at Old Trafford during his spell in 2013-14.

"When you go to the big clubs you get judged immediately, and you have to expect that. I've said many times it is a brilliant club," he said.

"It was a great, great job to have.

"Overall, as everybody has seen, Manchester United have had some of the best managers in the world, even in recent years, and it's a tough job.

"It happens in football that you don't always get it right, you don't win all the games you should do at times but I look back at it with really fond memories.

"The people I worked with, the players I had there, they were excellent. I just could not get it to work at the time."