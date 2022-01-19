Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I don't fear relegation."

The words of Leeds United defender Robin Koch when he spoke to BBC Radio Leeds before the visit of struggling Newcastle on Saturday.

Victory over Eddie Howe's side would give the Whites a 13-point cushion over the Magpies and mean three consecutive top-flight wins for the first time this season.

"I'm looking forward," added Germany international Koch.

"I'm confident and positive enough to say we won't go down. We'll get enough points to stay in the league and I think it's the same for the whole team.

"We've done well with the two wins. This has to be the start, and we have to keep going and see how we end the season."

Koch, 25, is looking to break back into Hansi Flick's Germany squad for the World Cup in Qatar after impressing in the four club appearances he has made in defence and midfield since returning from an opening day injury at Manchester United.

