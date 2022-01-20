Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has sustained an injury to the bottom of his foot, says Bielsa. It is the latest in a series of setbacks for the centre-forward, who has suffered from ankle, hamstring and hip problems since the last time he started for the Whites four months ago away to Saturday's opponents Newcastle United.

Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo have hamstring problems.

The better news is that fellow forwards Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts are expected to be fit again and centre-back Diego Llorente is available after suspension.

Bielsa says he regrets having to put Archie Gray, 15, among his substitutes as he does not consider it ideal for one so young - but is a huge admirer of his attributes.

On Gray, he added: "If I could have avoided it, I would have done. But the reality took him to be there deservedly. Every time I form a group, I pick the best of those available. Of course he's full of virtues and despite being so young he can compete. He has the resources to achieve (as an elite player) and he will. He's very strong mentally and very intelligent."

Bielsa, when asked about Brenden Aaronson after Leeds' bid for theRB Salzburg midfielder, said: "I prefer to speak about a player when it's not a hypothetical possibility but is our player."