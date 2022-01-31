Nat Phillips has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was linked with a number of Premier League clubs, but joins the Cherries as they look to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Liverpool will receive a loan fee of £1.5m plus an additional £250,000 if Scott Parker's side go up.

Phillips signed a new contract in the summer which keeps him at Liverpool until 2025, but he has made only four appearances for the Reds in all competitions so far this season.