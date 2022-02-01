Positive signs for the summer for Newcastle?

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

It's been an extraordinary month for Newcastle.

Five players in, about £85m spent, or £91m if you like to include add-ons, and signs that more will come in the summer.

They missed out on Lille defender Sven Botman, Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos and Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, but Botman said last night he was keen on a summer move.

Sevilla have also said the timing might not have been right to sell Carlos after a "respectable" Newcastle approach, while Reims say teenager Ekitike's journey in France needs to last "a little longer" after a "very good offer".

Whatever the extent of negotiations between Newcastle's owners and those clubs, they certainly haven't burned any bridges. They just need to avoid relegation now, starting with a huge game at home to Everton next Tuesday.