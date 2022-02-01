The January transfer window has 'slammed' shut with Aston Villa making two big additions in Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho. What did you make of Steven Gerrard's business?

Here are some of your comments:

Wayne: A solid 8/10. Only thing missing is a top central defensive midfielder. We are going to be pushing for Europe next year that is for sure.

Patricia: I love all of Steven Gerrard's new signings - I am thrilled he’s our manager because I used to watch him play when he was at Liverpool although I don’t support them so I was chuffed when he became our manager and the Villa I feel we can’t go wrong with Steve at the helm.

Jez: This window has been massive for Villa. European qualification is our aim. NSWE, Purslow and Gerrard will go at next season full hammer. The weakest members of the squad - Trezeguet, El Ghazi etc - will be sold and Villa will give 2022-23 a right good go. We want to finish really strongly this season as well... some 'kind' fixtures coming up.

