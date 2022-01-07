Claudio Ranieri hopes Senegal will "preserve" Ismaila Sarrr after he joined up with his national side for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Watford forward has been out injured since November but was released by the club for the tournament on Tuesday.

"It's important the national Senegal team preserve him, because he's an important player for them and for us," said Ranieri.

"It's important he stays without Covid. I know he's injured. And I hope he comes back of course.

"But it's not my decision, it's the Senegal decision."