Hasenhuttl on the FA Cup, two weeks off & Covid rule changes
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Coventry in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl says there are only two players injured in his squad, Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella. Will Smallbone and Tino Livramento are back in contention after lengthy absences and Moussa Djenepo is back from the Africa Cup of Nations.
After reaching the FA Cup semi-finals last season, he wants another strong run this time: “It was enjoyable having that run,” he said. “We take it seriously and with a bigger squad this season, it’s better for us. We love to go far into the competition and so do our supporters.”
On having a two-week break while opponents Coventry have played twice: “It’s been important to re-charge our batteries and we’ll have to have a good mentality from the first minute. We’ve had good starts at home this season and will need to again.”
On the job Mark Robins has done at Coventry: “I like the way they play football. They have a clear plan and are a good organised team. It’s a tough challenge for us.”
On the Premier League requiring clubs to have at least four positive Covid-19 cases to request a fixture postponement: “It’s a lot clearer now and it’s definitely helpful. The transparency was not there and it was absolutely necessary to change things.”