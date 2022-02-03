Transfer news: Lyon want to re-sign Lacazette

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said the club will do all they can to re-sign striker Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal in the summer. (Sun), external

Inter Milan and their city rivals AC Milan are set to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Arsenal's centre-back William Saliba, 20, who is on loan in Marseille. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was "sad to see" Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club to join Barcelona - but has to "back" manager Mikel Arteta over the decision. (Wrighty's House podcast, via Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been offered the chance to discuss a potential deal with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala after the 28-year-old's talks about a new contract beyond this summer collapsed. (90min), external

