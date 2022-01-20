Michael Emons, BBC Sport

This will be a Premier League match that will be talked about for years to come – thrilling and dramatic right up to the final second.

Leicester thought they had secured the three points when the impressive James Maddison, in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, scored in the 76th minute after linking up well with substitute Harvey Barnes.

But it was to be another replacement who would go on to grab the headlines.

Steven Bergwijn looked to have rescued a point for Spurs in the 95th minute, but then, amid incredible scenes of celebration and heartbreak at King Power Stadium, snatched a 97th-minute winner.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League under Antonio Conte and jump above bitter rivals Arsenal into fifth position, while Leicester will be left wondering just how they let this one slip away.

But, for the neutral, this was football at its brilliant, captivating best.