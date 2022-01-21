Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and Chelsea fan Call Me Loop in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Like Arsenal, Liverpool also come into this game on the back of a huge cup game and, as with the Gunners, I think it could affect them on Sunday.
While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away, Liverpool have to work harder for a breakthrough whoever they play, and Palace are good enough defensively to make it really difficult for them.
Call Me Loop's prediction: Even without Salah and Mane, Liverpool will be too strong. 1-2
