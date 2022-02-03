Potter excited by new signing Undav

Graham Potter says deadline-day arrival Deniz Undav is an exciting signing for Brighton - but isn't the answer to all of their problems.

The Seagulls signed German forward Undav until June 2026, but the 25-year-old has been loaned back to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the remainder of the season.

When asked what Undav can bring to the club, Potter said: "He’s had a really interesting career. He’s had to fight his way to where he’s got to now, which I think shows a lot about the character.

"He’s playing in a team that is functioning really well and they are doing really well in Belgium and he benefits from that team understanding. He brings qualities that will be used in our group. He’s a goalscorer but he also links the game up and he makes other better around him.

"It would be unfair to say he is the answer and that he’s the magic formula that fixes all our problems, whatever those problems are, he’s not that at all.

"He's a guy that wants to help the team and wants to play football and we have to help him adapt to us and the Premier League as we normally do with all our players, but it’s exciting."