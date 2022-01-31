Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

For the second time this season, Wolves approach the transfer deadline seemingly in greater need of reinforcements than most in the Premier League, but with expectations of substantial movement low. The perceived need is obviously not due to any lack of form, or relegation peril, but it seems the club remains set on the course first charted under Nuno in recent years, to run with a small but polished squad.

This is the footballing equivalent of starting a long motorway journey without a spare tyre; mostly, things go smoothly and there is no cause for alarm, but last season their progress was punctured by injuries and Wolves limped along the Premier League’s hard shoulder.

In physical, rather than financial, terms the Wolves first-team squad is net-unchanged so far this month. Adama Traore finally left; Chiquinho arrived. Wolves’ most obvious pressing concern for the month, the temporary absence of Romain Saiss, was unexpectedly covered by Toti Gomes, recalled from among the collection of players loaned to Grasshoppers Zurich to gallantly fill the gap. Wolves affirmed their already clear intention to make Hwang Hee-Chan’s loan a permanent deal.

For a net increase in the number of players available, Wolves seem to be looking not so much towards the deadline as the players in the treatment room. Nearest to fitness among this limping cavalry appear to be Jonny and Pedro Neto, high-quality additions to any squad, but after long absences they cannot be expected to find top form until the final stages of the season. Since Wolves were promoted and worked to this template, on most occasions when they have been in urgent need, they have turned up trumps, as with the recall of Gomes.

Especially with the potential back-up group again being thinned out by loan deals, though, it is a high-wire strategy if Wolves have serious designs on European qualification.