Transfer window: Chelsea to have quiet deadline day?

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

It is likely this will go down as one of the quietest transfer deadline days for Chelsea in recent history, with no signings thought to be in the works and the club looking to the summer instead. That being said, the most important signing would be Antonio Rudiger renewing his contract, a deal that could be done at any moment.

The Blues tried to recall left back Emerson from Lyon to plug the gap left by Ben Chilwell's injury, but the French side resisted such overtures and with Malang Sarr proving a capable option on the left side in Thomas Tuchel's switch to the four at the back, the club thought better than to make a mid-season desperation buy.

Looking ahead to the summer window, there have been solid reports linking the club with long time targets Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni as well as Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer, but the biggest signing of all would be Rudiger putting pen to paper on a new long term deal.

