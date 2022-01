Arsenal are considering Real Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak, Lille's Canada striker Jonathan David and Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as their hopes of landing Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia interantional Dusan Vlahovic fade. (London Evening Standard), external

The Gunners, though, will have to meet a £70m release clause if they want to sign Isak, 22, before next Monday's transfer deadline. (Express), external

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of 24-year-old Calvert-Lewin but any attempt to sign him will not be made until the summer. (Star), external

Meanwhile, six European clubs are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who remains out of Arteta's first-team plans. (Mirror), external

