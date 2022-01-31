Your deadline day hopes for Arsenal

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Arenal so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Mikel Arteta.

David: Aaron Ramsey was great for Arsenal and is destined for a return at some point hopefully. He is a consistent centre mid who has leadership and experience, exactly what Arsenal need.

Dominic: As an Arsenal fan, we have not improved for last eight years. We are just not exciting to watch, we are not good enough to beat top four teams. Our build-up play is so slow, we take two minutes to go forward, other teams do 20 seconds. Our middle is too open, we don't have a reliable striker, investment is needed, no sentiment is required.

Adrian: It looks like that even for this year Arsenal would have another failed season. It has spent a lot, but need more time to rebuild our team and buy at least a forward in the January transfer window.

Isaq: We really need a forward!!

