Bruno Lage says he "doesn't stop working" during the international breaks, despite the chance being there to have a bit of time off.

"I used this break to prepare myself for this half of the season," said Lage, who is preparing his team to host Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"I did get time to relax, but the work never stops.

"I like to control everything. The players don't need to understand the whole task each week, just their bit - but I need to know it all.

"The players are doing an amazing job. They're running for me, they're running for the club and my ideas, so they deserved the break."