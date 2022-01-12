Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Harvey Elliott, who hasn't featured since suffering a fractured ankle against Leeds in September.

Klopp said: "Harvey Elliott looks really promising out on the pitch now.

"He didn't train with the team yet, but I don't think he's too far away from team training.

"What he's doing at the moment looks really good."

While Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal comes too soon for the teenager, Klopp has been boosted by the return of some of his senior players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson have both returned to training after contracting coronavirus and Andy Robertson will be fit as well.

"Trent and Ali trained yesterday, Div [Divock Origi] and Thiago [Alcantara] not. That's it pretty much," he said.

"Robbo got a little knock in the Shrewsbury game but is fine. The rest are available."