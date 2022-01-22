Confrmed team news - Leeds v Newcastle

Leeds make two changes from the team which beat West Ham last weekend, both of them enforced.

Diego Llorente comes into the defence in place of Junior Firpro while Rodrigo replaces the injured Adam Forshaw.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Llorente Ayling; Koch, Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, McKinstry, McCarron, Moore, Kenneh.