Vlahovic 'one of the hottest centre-forward prospects in Europe'

Arsenal have reportedly made a cash-plus-player offer for Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is one of Europe's hottest prospects according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "He’s a brilliant, young striker. Really, really highly rated. Arsenal seem to be doing most of the running for this one.

"Aubameyang has fallen not just out of favour but nobody really wants him at Arsenal anymore. Arsenal definitely need a centre forward this month.

"Fiorentina are probably willing sellers. There’s not a lot of money in Italian football. I think they want just over £50m. He's definitely one of the hottest centre-forward prospects in Europe.

"It’s one I like the sound of, makes a lot of sense, ticks a lot of boxes. It’s just whether Arsenal have the money to do it this month.

"If they haven’t, the risk they will take is that they will leave it to the summer when all the top clubs in Europe have got money - and then you get involved in a bidding war and he has more clubs to choose from. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal try and force that through this month."

