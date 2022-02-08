Manchester United have agreed a fee of £12m for the permanent sale of midfielder Andreas Pereira to Flamengo. (Universo, via Sun), external

United will have to pay a hefty price if they are to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as Hammers boss David Moyes reckons the 23-year-old is worth over £100m. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, James Garner is hopeful of staying at Old Trafford next season as the 20-year-old midfielder approaches the final months of his loan spell with Nottingham Forest. (Manchester Evening News), external

