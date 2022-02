Germany's left-sided wing-back Robin Gosens says he considered an offer from Newcastle United before opting to join Inter Milan from Atalanta in January.

The 27-year-old told Kicker, external that even though the money offered by the Magpies "probably could have secured a few more generations" of his family, the switch to Serie A rivals Inter was ultimately a "win-win situation" for Atalanta.

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column