Smith on momentum, making Carrow road a fortress and Palace
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss:
Josh Sargent is a doubt and is still feeling the after effects of an illness. Smith said "it will be a blow" if he isn't fit, but added: "We perform well without him and have players that can cover."
Ozan Kabak remains out, Andrew Omobamidele is back in training but Wednesday will come too soon, while Lukas Rupp is back to full fitness.
On building momentum from three successive wins, Smith said: "We believe we have a decent squad of players and could be competitive, but winning brings confidence."
Smith added: "We’ve stressed to the players and supporters how important home fixtures can be in this league and how Carrow Road can be a fortress."
Smith said he isn't targeting a points total for the end of the season: "As there’s three teams below me, I don’t mind".
He is feeling good about players returning from injury: "It’s a really healthy squad in a healthy position, and one that we as coaches feel a lot more comfortable with."
On Palace, Smith said: "They’re a good team with good players and a good energy. Patrick’s got his own identity and we have to be really careful and plan for a good team."