Tuesday talking point: Patience required with Armstrong

Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

When Adam Armstrong found the top corner against Everton on the first day of the Premier League season, Southampton fans thought they'd found an immediate Danny Ings replacement.

However, since making his debut after moving from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, the former Newcastle man has found the net just once in 20 games in all competitions, finding the winner against Aston Villa at the start of November.

As a result, having started all but two of Southampton’s first 14 games in the league, the Englishman has regularly found himself outside Ralph Hasenhuttl’s favoured eleven.

With Armando Broja coming into form, and the Austrian preferring to play either Che Adams or Nathan Redmond alongside the Chelsea loanee, Armstrong has begun just one of the Saints' last nine games.

Many saw the weekend’s FA Cup game against Coventry City as a chance for him to get back to scoring ways, but the forward was taken off after 45 minutes with the Sky Blues ahead.

The 24-year-old, who scored 28 goals for Blackburn last season, is on a similar path to many strikers making the transition from the Championship to the Premier League.

When Adams switched Birmingham City for Southampton in 2019 after a 22-goal campaign in the second tier, he failed to score in his opening 24 league games before getting the winner against Manchester City in his 25th.

In the 12 games before starting against the Citizens, the 25-year-old made just eight substitute appearances and was left on the bench in the other four.