Burnley have won just one of their past 20 Premier League games (D8 L11), a 3-1 victory against Brentford in October. However, the Clarets are unbeaten in four Premier League home games, winning one and drawing three.

Leicester City have won three of their five Premier League games at 3pm on Saturday this season, with the exceptions being a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and a 2-2 draw in their reverse fixture against Burnley.

Burnley’s past two Premier League games have ended in 3-1 defeats, against Manchester United and Leeds United respectively. They last conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive league games back in November 2018.

Burnley are averaging just 39.6% possession, and 323 passes per game in the Premier League this season – both are their lowest averages across a single campaign in the competition.