Everton 2-3 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter told BBC Match of the Day: "It has been a fantastic week for us, seven points. We took the lead, deservedly so. We had to dig in and defend and then scored some good goals. I'm delighted for the players.

"We are in a decent moment. I think there's only three teams who have lost fewer games than us in the league.

"We are disappointed with the goals we conceded but delighted with the three points.

"It is not the end of the season, otherwise we would be very happy. It is 27 points we have now so we just continue to work. Do our best to try and win the next match."