Your views on Brighton's transfer window so far

Published

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Brighton should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Kevin Hayler: No secret, Brighton play great football but not enough goals. Need an additional goalscorer after Aaron Connelly and Jurgen Locadia both depart. Danny Welbeck is a great player but, as we know, he will not play all the games. So much pressure on Neal Maupay, who has been outstanding.

Russell: Brighton are lacking a goal threat, relying too heavily on Maupay to score 15+ goals a season. I'd love to see either Artem Dovbyk or Deniz Undav supporting Maupay in attack. Bissouma will be the subject of attention from the "big 6" so keeping him is a priority. Maybe a cheeky pay-as-you-play deal for Jack Wilshere would be a good shout too.

