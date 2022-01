Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been named in the Fifa 22 Team of the Year Final XI.

The Chelsea pair were chosen by fans from 80 nominees.

Alongside the Blues duo are five PSG players, with three from Manchester City and one from Bayern Munich.

Fifa 22 team of the year: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi