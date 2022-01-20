Frank on emotions, transfers & Wolves
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Wolves on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
All players who faced Manchester United are fit and there were no injury concerns and Frank added: "I just need to pick the right starting XI".
Frank said losing to United was the first time this season that the result was hard to take but "in elite sport and especially elite football it’s a lot about controlling your emotions".
He admitted "most of the time I'm consistent and level-headed and positive" but he felt Brentford "100% deserved something from this game".
There are no further developments on Christian Eriksen or any other transfer rumours.
On potential signings, Frank says his squad is more than capable of competing in the Premier League, but "a player or two would bring energy and extra awareness to the squad".
Ivan Toney returning to the scoresheet was "very important for him and very important for the team".
Josh Dasilva is roughly four weeks away from being able to be involved with the squad.
Frank said he is not concerned that he is entering the last 18 months of his contract, adding "as I know the club are very happy with me. I’m in a fantastic club with a great future ahead".
Wolves are a well-structured side who are difficult to break down and run "for each other and fight for each other".