Frank on emotions, transfers & Wolves

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Wolves on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • All players who faced Manchester United are fit and there were no injury concerns and Frank added: "I just need to pick the right starting XI".

  • Frank said losing to United was the first time this season that the result was hard to take but "in elite sport and especially elite football it’s a lot about controlling your emotions".

  • He admitted "most of the time I'm consistent and level-headed and positive" but he felt Brentford "100% deserved something from this game".

  • There are no further developments on Christian Eriksen or any other transfer rumours.

  • On potential signings, Frank says his squad is more than capable of competing in the Premier League, but "a player or two would bring energy and extra awareness to the squad".

  • Ivan Toney returning to the scoresheet was "very important for him and very important for the team".

  • Josh Dasilva is roughly four weeks away from being able to be involved with the squad.

  • Frank said he is not concerned that he is entering the last 18 months of his contract, adding "as I know the club are very happy with me. I’m in a fantastic club with a great future ahead".

  • Wolves are a well-structured side who are difficult to break down and run "for each other and fight for each other".