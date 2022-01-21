'Talents need to work hard and learn the game'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been heaping praise on midfielder Curtis Jones following some recent impressive displays.

It comes after the Reds boss had a chat with Jones to reassure him of his quality despite his inconsistent form this season.

"You win a difficult football game because a lot of players performed really well. Curtis was really good last two games," he said.

"I have known him a long time now and I am one of his biggest fans. I can remember when the talent group trained at Melwood on a side pitch, I looked out of my office and saw him there and went 'wow'.

"The next question was ‘how old is he?' He was 15 at the time but it was clear he was already a massive talent.

"Talents need to work, talents need to learn the game. He is doing that every day, he is trying that every day."