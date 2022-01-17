Newcastle are considering making a bid to sign Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas but the Ligue 1 club want to keep the 35-year-old. (RMC Sport via Mail), external

The Magpies are making progress in their attempts to sign Brazilian defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla. (Express), external

Newcastle are also keen to add former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon to their off-field management team. (Sun), external

However, the club have failed in their bid to sign Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 22, from Lille. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, has rejected a loan move to the club because of their position in the Premier League table.(Telegraph - subscription required), external

