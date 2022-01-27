With Frank Lampard now the front runner over Vitor Pereira for the Everton job, we've been asking you for your thoughts on who you'd prefer out of the two:

Sarah: I always thought Lampard would be Moshiri's go to after sacking Benitez. He's another big name, well known around the world, which appears to suit Moshiri's agenda. I was never keen, but like many other Blues the alternative of Pereira has swayed me towards Lampard. Whoever it is has a huge job on their hands for this football club.

Sean: For me, it has to be Lampard. He knows and understands the Premier League, whereas Pereira would be a big unknown and now is not the time to take that chance. Lampard should be given the chance to right the wrongs with the club hierarchy and be given the opportunity to develop the team. Too many international managers have dragged the club backwards.

Daniel: Give it to Lampard, he is exactly what Everton need right now. The guy is underrated as a manager and deserved more time at Chelsea but we all know how savage Roman is! A great guy to unite the club while in turmoil.

Andy: Actually quite depressing that it has come down to a decision between these two - neither would be my choice, for different reasons. If pressed I'd go for Frank because I think he has the hunger to prove himself worthy at a top club, just not sure that he has the experience yet to deal with the Goodison pressure cooker when things get tough.

Dylan: I think Lampard is the right man for the job and would get the best out of those players, he seems to like a longer-term plan which that job certainly is.

