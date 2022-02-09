Newcastle turn corner as Everton brought crashing back to earth

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at St James' Park

For Newcastle, back-to-back wins and exiting the bottom three for the first time since the autumn led to celebrations at the full-time whistle which felt like a corner had been turned.

They pressed Everton from the start, prompting errors in the visitors' backline, and although there was disappointment that new signing Bruno Guimaraes did not start after his £40m move from Lyon, the hosts' midfield was a well-oiled unit.

There was a crowning moment too. Kieran Trippier, a statement signing in many regards, stepped up to fire in a delicious free-kick to give the Magpies breathing space and the home fans an exultant feeling that Premier League survival looks more likely.

For Everton, two wins in 16 matches tell of a side short of confidence after Rafael Benitez's unsuccessful reign, and they will need to show greater resilience in what will now be a fight to avoid relegation.

Being unable to hold on to the lead will have been a disappointment, too, but other than half chances for Richarlison, and a Anthony Gordon shot which was saved, opportunities were rare.

Following a feel-good win against Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, this result brought Everton back down to earth.

