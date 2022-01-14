Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

West Ham have picked up again after their little slump in results and have now won four games in a row in all competitions.

That run included their win over Leeds in the FA Cup last weekend and I am going to go for the same outcome this time.

The Hammers are very powerful and such a difficult side to play against now with the pace they have in attack. I don't see Leeds in any danger of the drop, but I also can't see them keeping West Ham out.

S-X's prediction: 0-2

This is a hard one to call but I am going to go with Leeds.

