Your views on Newcastle's transfer window

We've been asking for your thoughts on Newcastle's January transfer business so far and what you hope to see before the window closes.

Here are some of your views so far:

Ian: Newcastle are in need of characters that are ready and up for a Championship season next year. Anybody that signs has to be realistic about our survival chances and happy to face that challenge. Attitude is key right now and I believe Howe knows that.

John: £25m for Chris Wood? All respect to him but not the signing we were expecting, another run of the mill player from the only team below us in the table. I thought we were going to buy some better class now that we have the money.

Sam: With only one win in the last 10-11 matches, it's starting to be a bit scary. We should have beaten Watford but we didn't and now we need to strengthen that centre-back department. My message to the club is 'get some defenders in ASAP'. Take Lascelles out of the squad as he's costing us goals and replace him immediately with new additions.

Tony: Newcastle need two centre-backs who know the Premier League. Coady should be the priority as we won't get one from the big boys.

Will: Two centre-backs, a defensive midfielder, a left-back and a playmaker, a back-up striker, so not much really!

