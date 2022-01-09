West Ham v Leeds: Confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes names a strong side to take on Leeds, making just three changes to the team that won at Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Alphonse Areola, Ryan Fredericks and Nikola Vlasic come into the side with Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal rested, while Said Benrahma is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Vlasic, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Substitutes: Randolph, Masuaku, Alese, Baptiste, Kral, Noble, Fornals, Okoflex, Yarmolenko.

Leeds are still without Patrick Bamford despite boss Marcelo Bielsa expecting him to be fit enough to at least make the bench.

Sam Greenwood makes his first Leeds start, while Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde make their debuts.

Dan James also returns to the side with Raphinha among the substitutes.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Llorente, James, Harrison, Bate, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.

Substitutes: Klaesson, Forshaw, Raphinha, Dallas, Drameh, Summerville, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore.