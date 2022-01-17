The sacking of Rafael Benitez is a "short-term answer to a very big problem", according to Toffees TV presenter Peter McPartland.

"It's not an attractive job right now," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"We've got an owner who looks at Everton like he's playing Football Manager and Bill Kenwright, who wants to run it day-to-day like an old-fashioned football club.

"They sacked the director of football but they need someone in place who understands modern football and actually knows how to run a club."

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, Brighton manager Graham Potter and ex-Everton player Wayne Rooney top the bookies' list for next manager.

"We might need an Evertonian who doesn't see the club drift and will do it for the love of it."

