Tuesday talking point: Brilliant to watch but very stressful

The chaos Leeds bring to games is brilliant to watch - and stressful. Scoring at will but conceding at the same rate. It’s suffering that’s well worth it but you need to sit down just to catch your breath.

As fans, you have ideas of what you want from a game. We got a pre-run at West Ham in the FA Cup and I felt if we could get players back this week we could nick something. They’re a good side who play with a good structure and rarely make mistakes but if we could drag them into the “Leeds chaos” way of playing...

There's probably nobody better to disrupt than us. We started like a house on fire and were ahead after 10 minutes. Perfect.

In control, then it struck. Two hamstrings gone and a bench that apart from Rodrigo had three appearances between them. And on a weekend that, apparently, if you don’t have a full squad you can sit at home and put your feet up. Nevertheless, our culture is to adapt and get on with it.

As for our goalscorer, move over Jarrod Bowen because Jack Harrison was in town. I’m not hammering him to say I don’t think anyone saw a hat-trick coming, because he would say himself the 2021 part of this season wasn’t his best. However, in 2022 he has scored the same as Harry Kane, Gabriel Martinelli and Ivan Toney have all season.