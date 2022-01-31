Thomas Frank says Brentford have taken an "unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player" to the club after confirming the signing of Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark midfielder has not played professional football since suffering a cardiac arrest against Finland at Euro 2020 in June but has done enough to prove his fitness and links up with the club until the end of the season.

Eriksen played for Frank when the Bees boss managed Denmark's Under-17 side and has been an outstanding player for his country for a decade.

"He has won trophies all over Europe and been the star of the Danish natioonal team," Frank said.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room as well and at the training ground."

Former Spurs player Eriksen returns to London from Italy after winning the title with Inter last season.