Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Coventry

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mark Robins has done a brilliant job as Coventry manager and he doesn't just get results with limited resources, he plays good attacking football too. He deserves more credit than he gets.

But Southampton are at home and I think they will pick a strong team. As well as Premier League safety, a cup run would not be a bad way for Ralph Hasenhuttl to make a decent impression on the club's new owners.

Find out how Lawro and Mist think the rest of the weekend's FA Cup fixtures will go