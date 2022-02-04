Everton v Brentford: Team news

New signings Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek are both cup tied.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (hamstring) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will also all miss Frank Lampard's first game in charge.

But centre-back Yerry Mina is in contention again after he returned from international duty with Colombia this week.

Brentford could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper David Raya and Josh Dasilva to the matchday squad.

Deadline-day signing Christian Eriksen is not in contention and will only train with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday.

Julian Jeanvier (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Tariq Fosu (hamstring) are still absent.

Who would you select if you were Lampard?

Who would you start in your Bees starting XI?