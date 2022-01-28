Your Arsenal transfer gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Arsenal transfer gossip to drop so far:

After missing out on Dusan Vlahovic, with the Fiorentina striker joining Juventus, the Gunners are pushing to sign Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak before the deadline. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

The chances of seeing Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo at the Emirates on loan until the end of the season from Juventus are in doubt as the Serie A giants are seeking an 18-month agreement. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Reports now suggest the club could turn their attentions to Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches instead of Melo. (The Mirror), external

The Gunners are expected to firm up their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz before the end of the transfer window. (Birmingham Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 27, from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external*

