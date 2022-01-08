West Brom v Brighton: confirmed team news

Brighton hand a debut to Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, who joined the Seagulls in a £4.2m move from Ajax in July.

Teenage defender Odeluga Offiah, 19, makes his first senior start for the club, although there are some familiar faces up front with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck starting.

Brighton XI: Scherpen, Burn, Duffy, Offiah, Mwepu, Veltman, March, Gross, Alzate, Maupay, Welbeck.

Subs: Sanchez, Cucurella, Mac Allister, Trossard, Moder, Roberts, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson.