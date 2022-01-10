Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: Ralph Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "I think we showed a reaction after the Wolves game, that is what everyone expected from us. We knew it would be very difficult against Villa. In the first half I thought we did well. It could have been 3-2 or 4-3 to us at half time.

"In the second half we were on the counter attack and we could have made more of those situations. We took the wrong decisions at times but when we changed to a diamond in midfield we had more control.

"In the last 20 minutes we had more control. We fought well as a team together when it was important. In the end it was a good win. That was our goal, to proceed to the next round."

On matchwinner Scott McTominay: "He is an academy boy, his energy is amazing. He now also starts scoring goals and also with some leadership skills. I wouldn't be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team."

On keeping a clean sheet: "We have to develop the team into a clean sheet team and that was another one today but still David de Gea was outstanding again for me today. I would have wanted him to have less saves in total, I think we had four or five shots on goal but again we can still improve even in that area."

On the Aston Villa goal ruled out by VAR: "We had a look in the dugout and when I saw the situation for me it was clear - the player who blocked Edinson Cavani was offside in the very moment when the ball came in."