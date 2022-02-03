Manchester United are increasingly confident of appointing Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager in the summer. (Mirror), external

Pochettino is said to have tired of the criticism he has endured in the French capital and does not intend to remain with the club beyond this season. (Footmercato - in French), external

Meanwhile, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been offered the chance to discuss a potential deal with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala after the 28-year-old's talks about a new contract beyond this summer collapsed. (90min), external

Barcelona are said to have identified both Manchester United and Juventus as the clubs that want to sign wantaway winger Ousmane Dembele as a free agent in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

